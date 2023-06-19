IIT Madras organises roundtable on climate finance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT Madras School of Sustainability organized a roundtable discussion on Mobilizing Climate Finance in India for Mitigation and Adaptation on Saturday. The event was jointly organised by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Climate Policy Initiative, an independent non-profit research group based in the US.

The event precedes the third sustainable finance working group (SFWG) meeting under India’s G20s Presidency, to be held from June 19-21 at Mahabalipuram.

During the event, participants delved into the landscape of climate finance, highlighting the gap between the current and desired investment levels. The roundtable recognized the role of public finance in increasing climate investments, while emphasizing the need for scaling up private finance through policy, regulatory and market making measures, creating a better enabling environment for innovation and deployment of low-carbon technologies.

