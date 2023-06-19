Home States Tamil Nadu

IIT Madras organises roundtable on climate finance

The event precedes the third sustainable finance working group (SFWG) meeting under India’s G20s Presidency, to be held from June 19-21 at Mahabalipuram.

Published: 19th June 2023 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT-Madras (File photo| Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  IIT Madras School of Sustainability organized a roundtable discussion on Mobilizing Climate Finance in India for Mitigation and Adaptation on Saturday. The event was jointly organised by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Climate Policy Initiative, an independent non-profit research group based in the US.

The event precedes the third sustainable finance working group (SFWG) meeting under India’s G20s Presidency, to be held from June 19-21 at Mahabalipuram.

During the event, participants delved into the landscape of climate finance, highlighting the gap between the current and desired investment levels. The roundtable recognized the role of public finance in increasing climate investments, while emphasizing the need for scaling up private finance through policy, regulatory and market making measures, creating a better enabling environment for innovation and deployment of low-carbon technologies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras Climate Finance in India
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp