Invasive plants remain a major hurdle for Mangrove forest plantation

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In the wake of various measures being taken towards the development of mangrove forests in the coastal stretch of the district, the massive amounts of semmai karuvelam trees among other invasive plant species along the coast are making it hard for the authorities to expand mangrove forests in the district.



A unique and complex component in coastal zones in the tropical and subtropical regions, mangrove forests are usually found where land and freshwater habitats meet the sea. These forest systems are a vital space for carbon sequestration, apart from protecting the shores from natural calamities and preventing soil erosion.



Mangrove forests in Ramanathapuram are spread across some 600 hectares along the coastal areas, including Kannamunai, Muthuragunathapuram, Sambai, Thirupalaikudi, Gandhinagar, Rettai Palam, Morpannai, Kadalur, Karangadu, Puthupattinam, Devipattinam, and SP Pattinam. Though mangrove forests have massively developed in these villages, it continues to remain only in patches along the coastal stretch of Ramanathapuram due to the presence of invasive plants such as semmai karuvelam trees.



"In taking action towards connecting all the patches of the mangrove forests in the district, more than 300 acres of potential lands were recently identified in the district for mangrove plantation under MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes) scheme. A proposal in this regard has also been sent to the centre," sources said.



Environmentalists from Ramanathapuram stated that mangrove forest possess major traits that benefit the environment and the fishermen by protecting the shores during rough tides. "However, invasive plants like seemai karuvellam trees are largely present across the coastal areas, which affects the groundwater table and become a hurdle to mangrove growth," they said, requesting the forest department to clear off the invasive plants to develop mangrove forests in Ramanathapuram.



While speaking, Ramanathapuram Wildlife Warden Bagan Jagadish Sudhakar, said that the department has been making efforts to simultaneously clear invasive plants along the coastal area and develop mangrove forest. Presently, with the help of local authorities, invasive plants are being cleared off near the recent mangrove plantation area while preparing to expand the mangrove forest cover in the area.

MADURAI: In the wake of various measures being taken towards the development of mangrove forests in the coastal stretch of the district, the massive amounts of semmai karuvelam trees among other invasive plant species along the coast are making it hard for the authorities to expand mangrove forests in the district. A unique and complex component in coastal zones in the tropical and subtropical regions, mangrove forests are usually found where land and freshwater habitats meet the sea. These forest systems are a vital space for carbon sequestration, apart from protecting the shores from natural calamities and preventing soil erosion. Mangrove forests in Ramanathapuram are spread across some 600 hectares along the coastal areas, including Kannamunai, Muthuragunathapuram, Sambai, Thirupalaikudi, Gandhinagar, Rettai Palam, Morpannai, Kadalur, Karangadu, Puthupattinam, Devipattinam, and SP Pattinam. Though mangrove forests have massively developed in these villages, it continues to remain only in patches along the coastal stretch of Ramanathapuram due to the presence of invasive plants such as semmai karuvelam trees. "In taking action towards connecting all the patches of the mangrove forests in the district, more than 300 acres of potential lands were recently identified in the district for mangrove plantation under MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes) scheme. A proposal in this regard has also been sent to the centre," sources said. Environmentalists from Ramanathapuram stated that mangrove forest possess major traits that benefit the environment and the fishermen by protecting the shores during rough tides. "However, invasive plants like seemai karuvellam trees are largely present across the coastal areas, which affects the groundwater table and become a hurdle to mangrove growth," they said, requesting the forest department to clear off the invasive plants to develop mangrove forests in Ramanathapuram. While speaking, Ramanathapuram Wildlife Warden Bagan Jagadish Sudhakar, said that the department has been making efforts to simultaneously clear invasive plants along the coastal area and develop mangrove forest. Presently, with the help of local authorities, invasive plants are being cleared off near the recent mangrove plantation area while preparing to expand the mangrove forest cover in the area.