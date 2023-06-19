Home States Tamil Nadu

Loco pilots demand increased prison term for offenders to rein in derailment bids

Southern Railway (SR) had this month alone reported two such attempts to derail trains, both of them in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 19th June 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

A railway worker conducting track inspection in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:   With attempts by miscreants to derail trains by placing obstacles on railway tracks continuing despite complaints, loco pilots demand more stringent punishment on such offenders, like increasing their prison term or at least that the convicts serve their sentence in full.

Southern Railway (SR) had this month alone reported two such attempts to derail trains, both of them in Tamil Nadu. "In many such cases, the alertness of the loco pilots helped the railway. If such obstacles were placed on a bend, it may fall out of the loco pilot’s view.

Similarly, some obstacles may not be visible at night. The pilot may notice it only when the train nears the obstacle. In such cases, the pilots are helpless to a large extent. Therefore, the railway has to ensure that at least a ten-year imprisonment term is imposed on those engaging in such offences as they put the lives of thousands of passengers at risk," said R Elangovan, a retired loco pilot with 39 years of experience.

According to the RPF, the offenders are booked under Section 150 (maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck a train) of the Railways Act, 1989. This can invite a life imprisonment term or rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to ten years. Loco pilots, however, say those convicted under the Act come out on bail within a year or two of serving their sentence.

A senior loco pilot said, “I have even seen children placing small materials like stones and coins on the tracks out of curiosity. Though it may not cause a major accident, such materials can lead to safety issues. We have to educate them about its consequences. I have also seen people drinking at vacant plots near the tracks. After they get drunk, they may place some obstacles on the tracks.

If we ensure harsher punishment, especially by increasing the imprisonment term, such an offence would not be committed.” When taking up the issue with Southern Railway, its officials informed that patrolling and awareness have been increased to curb such offences. Stricter action will be taken on the offenders, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
derailment bids derail train railway track Southern Railway
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp