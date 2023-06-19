Home States Tamil Nadu

Man arrested in connection with the burglary in Coimbatore

Published: 19th June 2023 06:40 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Three days after the Coimbatore city police arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly burgling Rs 35 lakh cash from a car belonging to a realtor parked in front of a hotel on Wednesday night.
The arrested was identified as M Rajeshkumar (33) a native of Kumarapalayam near Kanagapuram in Erode district and resides at Maa Sakthi Nagar extension in Serayampalayam in Coimbatore district. He was a mechanic cum driver and owned a car.

M Eashwaramoorthy (64) a realtor from Vadugapalayam near Pachapalayam in Coimbatore on Wednesday night visited a hotel near Airport to take dinner. He kept a cash bag in his car which was parked in front of the hotel. While returning to the car he found that someone had burgled the cash bag after breaking open the window of the car.

On Thursday Eashwaramoorthy lodged a complaint with Peelamedu police claiming that Rs 45 lakhs money was kept in the bag was burgled by the miscreant. Later in the investigation, the complainant told police that he lost only Rs 30 lakh and he mistakenly stated Rs 40 lakh due to the tense situation.

eanwhile, the city police began a probe into this case by forming three special teams. Following the three days of investigation, the police traced the suspect on Saturday and arrested him, said police.
 Police said the suspect who accidentally noticed the cash bag inside the car at the hotel parking burgled it after confirming that the place did not come under CCTV surveillance. "We have seized Rs 24 lakh cash and his car. The suspect spent the remaining amount for purchase and we have taken steps to retrieve it," said police.

As the seized currency notes were all in the denomination of Rs 2000 the police sources said that the investigation is continuing to know whether the complainant involve in any illegal money exchange in the view of withdrawal of Rs 2000 currency notes from circulation.

