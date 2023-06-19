Home States Tamil Nadu

Man held for pushing down Ramanathapuram collector in scuffle

Kenikarai police booked him under sections 353, 341, 186 and 332 of the IPC for deterring a public servant from discharging his duty.

Published: 19th June 2023 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  A day after Ramanathapuram district collector was pushed down in a scuffle, a 43-year-old man was arrested on Sunday. The scuffle broke out at an event, organised by the district administration, where MP Navas Kani was a guest. 

“When the MP noticed that the event had started without him, he and his supporters allegedly picked up an argument with minister Rajakannappan. In the melee, collector Vishnu Chandran, who tried to intervene, was accidentally pushed down by one of the MP’s supporters,” said sources.    

The supporter was identified as B Vijayaramu of Sayalkudi area. Kenikarai police booked him under sections 353, 341, 186 and 332 of the IPC for deterring a public servant from discharging his duty. 
Leaders, including AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president K Annamalai, TTV Dhinakaran condemned the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramanathapuram Ramanathapuram collector 
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp