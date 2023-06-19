Man held for pushing down Ramanathapuram collector in scuffle

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A day after Ramanathapuram district collector was pushed down in a scuffle, a 43-year-old man was arrested on Sunday. The scuffle broke out at an event, organised by the district administration, where MP Navas Kani was a guest.

“When the MP noticed that the event had started without him, he and his supporters allegedly picked up an argument with minister Rajakannappan. In the melee, collector Vishnu Chandran, who tried to intervene, was accidentally pushed down by one of the MP’s supporters,” said sources.

The supporter was identified as B Vijayaramu of Sayalkudi area. Kenikarai police booked him under sections 353, 341, 186 and 332 of the IPC for deterring a public servant from discharging his duty.

Leaders, including AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president K Annamalai, TTV Dhinakaran condemned the incident.

