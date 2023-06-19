New store, no-signal system add to traffic woes near Lakshmi Mills junction in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Even as police are taking several measures to streamline traffic on Avinashi road, lack of adequate parking space in a recently opened commercial complex, along with flyover construction, is choking traffic near Lakshmi Mills junction, especially during weekends. Motorists said the police’s attempt to introduce a signal-less road did not give the desired result and they now spend at least 20 minutes to cross the two-kilometer stretch.

In a bid to ease traffic flow, police turned off signals at many places and set up U-turns, so that vehicles do not stop anywhere. Police implemented this system at Lakshmi Mills junction last week. However, as it started affecting pedestrian crossing, they now stop traffic for 30 seconds every three minutes. Meanwhile, the junction experienced more traffic than usual on Saturday and Sunday due to the rush in the recently opened commercial complex near the junction and vehicles lined up for a distance of about one kilometre on both Avinasi and Puliyakulam Road.

As a result, police temporarily stopped the four-wheeler movement on Puliyakulam Road on Saturday evening and diverted them on Avarampalayam Road - NavaIndia Road towards Avinashi Road. On Sunday even though they opened all the arterial roads, it failed to ease the situation.

“A sequence of such trials amid flyover construction on the busy road has caused fatigue for motorists. Crowd gathering at the complex has worsened the situation. If this road is choc-a-bloc, parallel roads like Trichy Road and Avarampalayam Road will also face the same issue Police and the district road safety committee should consider it as a serious issue,” said N Ramakrishnan from Peelamedu a regular user of Avinashi Road.

Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) of Police N Mathivanan said the shortage of parking space and the location of the complex were the reasons for the congestion. “The complex only has space to park 500 cars and others line up on the road. As it was newly opened many people visit it due to curiosity and we expect the footfall will slowly get down. We have requested the management of the complex to support us in managing the situation like increasing the parking space and making multiple entry and exit points,” he said.

