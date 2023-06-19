Home States Tamil Nadu

No Tasmac collects extra Rs 10 per bottle: TN excise minister

Published: 19th June 2023 05:59 AM

Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy . (File photo)

By Express News Service

ERODE:  Minister for Prohibition and excise S Muthusamy on Sunday said the government will publish a white paper on TASMAC bars. He said this while addressing media persons during an event organised in Erode to celebrate the birth centenary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

“There have been several complaints regarding the sale of liquor in TASMAC shops. In the last two days, I examined the complaints and found many of the allegations to be fictitious. Extra charge of `10 per bottle is not collected anywhere as alleged. Some of the complaints are politicized. However, all issues will be resolved. “

He added, “We will take appropriate action and ensure consumers are not affected. It may take some time. Mistakes may have occurred in some places. There is no need to exaggerate them. The false allegations will be proved. A white paper will be issued on TASMAC bars in Tamil Nadu. Irregularities related to bars will be regulated.”

On Saturday, the senior regional manager of TASMAC, Coimbatore, S Jayachandran, instructed officials and supervisors to ensure liquor is not sold above the MRP.  He warned that action would be taken if anyone collected additional money or sold over the MRP.  The circular was issued on Saturday after a meeting with higher officials.

Also, officials in Tasmac have been instructed to display the price list in front of every Tasmac outlet. If customers were fleeced, they can lodge complaints through phone numbers that will be displayed in each shop.

