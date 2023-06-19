Home States Tamil Nadu

Off the cuff: Reviving traditions with reallocation of Tasmac portfolio to new minister in TN

According to insiders, the ‘surplus revenue’ from Tasmac bars is traditionally distributed to grassroots workers of the party in power.

Published: 19th June 2023

By Express News Service

What’s in a name?
A few days back, union minister Smriti Irani, who was speaking at the Women 20 summit, attempted to quote a couplet from  the Thirukkural. Although her reading of the couplet was more or less accurate, she pronounced Thirukkural as ‘Thirukal’ thrice. Given the BJP, since coming to power, has named union government schemes in Hindi, forcing many a non-Hindi speaker to struggle to pronounce, one might have expected more of an effort from the union minister in nailing the pronunciation. After all, Prime Minister Modi quotes from the Thirukkural quiet often and ensures he gets the name right.

Domino effect
An official in the finance department of Tangedco has not turned up for work in the last two weeks since central agencies started raids against minister Senthil Balaji. It also seems he has not notified his superiors about his leave of absence. The series of events has brought promotions and transfers in the public corporation to a standstill and left many employees, who were confident until recently of promotion or favourable transfer, worried. 

Road safety and the devil
The next time accidents happen on roads, blame it on the devil and not on rash driving or traffic violations, or at least that’s what cops seem to say. After two motorists died in an accident on the Poonamallee bypass near Vanagaram, the traffic police under Avadi City Police Commissionerate performed rituals and also got a trans-woman to smash a pumpkin on the road at the spot ‘to ward off evil’. And the irony, the spot turned dangerous for two-wheeler riders as pumpkin pieces lay strewn all over. 

Reviving traditions
The reallocation of Tasmac portfolio to a new minister has allegedly brought cheer among a section in the ruling party. According to insiders, the ‘surplus revenue’ from Tasmac bars is traditionally distributed to grassroots workers of the party in power. This tradition was disrupted when Senthil Balaji got the portfolio in 2021 and party workers believed it was being taken by someone else. With changes in portfolios, they are hopeful in reviving the age-old tradition.

Shifting centres
Of late, there has been a growing demand among police personnel seeking posting in suburban areas like Tambaram and Avadi, where real estate and new industries are thriving. Usually, the Chennai city police commissioner’s office is the preferred destination as it is mostly filled with personnel who hold recommendations from political leaders. It will have to be seen if there is a shift in this traditional trend as DGP C Sylendra Babu will be retiring at the end of the month and a major shuffle is expected in the department.

(Contributed by Subashini Vijayakumar, S Guruvanmikanathan, Gautham Selvarajan, S Kumaresan and Sahaya Novinston Lobo; Compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar)

