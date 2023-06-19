Ramanathapuram fishermen return home unhappy, rue of decline in fish population

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Some of the Ramanathapuram fishermen who ventured into the sea after the 61-day annual fishing ban concluded, returned to the shores unhappy as they were unable to get a good catch, and incurred a loss worth lakhs of rupees. Last week, more than 200 boat owners were booked for venturing into the sea amid the extended ban imposed soon after the annual fishing ban due to weather conditions.



Fishermen association leaders pointed out various aspects, including the usage of banned nets and other banned fishing methods, which need to be prevented to sustain the occupation of fishing and the welfare of fishermen.



Hundreds of mechanised boats had ventured into the sea for fishing activities after the annual ban. While some of the fishermen got a good catch, the situation was otherwise for some of the fishermen who said they did not even get enough fish to cater to their expenses. Some of them also said they faced issues in getting a good price for their fish at the market. Some fishermen have faced more than 50% loss on their first fishing trip since the ban ended.



While speaking, Kathavarayan, deputy director of the fisheries department, said owing to the effects of algae formation in the fishing area, there seems to be a decline in the fish population this year. "Once the algae are cleared, the situation will bounce back to normalcy. On average, fishermen in Ramanathapuram were able to catch around 120 - 200 kg of fish on Sunday. Some boats even brought home around 300 kg of fish. However, some fishermen were not that lucky," he said, adding that all the boats went to the sea violating the extended ban due to weather warnings and that actions are being taken against the boat owners.



N J Bose, president of the Federation of All Mechanised Boat Fishermen Welfare Associations said on average, we spend around Rs 1.5 lakh per boat to venture into the sea. "Over the years, the population of fish has dwindled. One of the major causes is the usage of banned nets, which damages the corals and sea floor greatly and subsequently impacts the fish population. Though the ban is in effect, due to the lack of proper enforcement, many fishermen are still seen using banned nets. Recently some boats have been using high-power China motors, which also greatly affects the fish population. Many fishermen had ventured into the sea on Friday despite the weather warning, hoping they would get a good catch. However, they were able to get not more than 80-100 kg of fish, which is much lesser than the average of 250 kg fish per venture," he added.



He also added that small boats which spend about Rs 40,000 for going to sea were able to get just enough fish to cover their expenses, but with no room for profit. Bose further requested the state and union governments to take action towards enforcing the ban on the usage of fishing materials that damage corals and seabed. He also said actions toward solving the existing environmental damages will not only improve the fish population but also aid fishermen in the future.



Armstrong Fernando, chairman of the All India Fishermen Congress, said there are two factors affecting the fishermen greatly. "One is the pollutants that are released into the sea by private ships and the waste dumped into the sea by fishing boats. This affects the marine environment and causes a decline in the population of aquatic species. The issue has to be addressed by the union government by regulating waste disposal and creating awareness among fishermen and ship operators," he said.



He further said even after getting a prominent catch, only some traders in the market form a syndicate and fix a proper price, leaving the fishermen with minimal profit even if they got a prominent catch. In order to resolve the issue, the government could procure fish, which would help the fishermen get profitable prices, he added.



Several other fishermen rued that even during the annual ban, country boats fixed with motors continue fishing, which could also be a reason behind the dip in the fish population.

RAMANATHAPURAM: Some of the Ramanathapuram fishermen who ventured into the sea after the 61-day annual fishing ban concluded, returned to the shores unhappy as they were unable to get a good catch, and incurred a loss worth lakhs of rupees. Last week, more than 200 boat owners were booked for venturing into the sea amid the extended ban imposed soon after the annual fishing ban due to weather conditions. Fishermen association leaders pointed out various aspects, including the usage of banned nets and other banned fishing methods, which need to be prevented to sustain the occupation of fishing and the welfare of fishermen. Hundreds of mechanised boats had ventured into the sea for fishing activities after the annual ban. While some of the fishermen got a good catch, the situation was otherwise for some of the fishermen who said they did not even get enough fish to cater to their expenses. Some of them also said they faced issues in getting a good price for their fish at the market. Some fishermen have faced more than 50% loss on their first fishing trip since the ban ended. While speaking, Kathavarayan, deputy director of the fisheries department, said owing to the effects of algae formation in the fishing area, there seems to be a decline in the fish population this year. "Once the algae are cleared, the situation will bounce back to normalcy. On average, fishermen in Ramanathapuram were able to catch around 120 - 200 kg of fish on Sunday. Some boats even brought home around 300 kg of fish. However, some fishermen were not that lucky," he said, adding that all the boats went to the sea violating the extended ban due to weather warnings and that actions are being taken against the boat owners. N J Bose, president of the Federation of All Mechanised Boat Fishermen Welfare Associations said on average, we spend around Rs 1.5 lakh per boat to venture into the sea. "Over the years, the population of fish has dwindled. One of the major causes is the usage of banned nets, which damages the corals and sea floor greatly and subsequently impacts the fish population. Though the ban is in effect, due to the lack of proper enforcement, many fishermen are still seen using banned nets. Recently some boats have been using high-power China motors, which also greatly affects the fish population. Many fishermen had ventured into the sea on Friday despite the weather warning, hoping they would get a good catch. However, they were able to get not more than 80-100 kg of fish, which is much lesser than the average of 250 kg fish per venture," he added. He also added that small boats which spend about Rs 40,000 for going to sea were able to get just enough fish to cover their expenses, but with no room for profit. Bose further requested the state and union governments to take action towards enforcing the ban on the usage of fishing materials that damage corals and seabed. He also said actions toward solving the existing environmental damages will not only improve the fish population but also aid fishermen in the future. Armstrong Fernando, chairman of the All India Fishermen Congress, said there are two factors affecting the fishermen greatly. "One is the pollutants that are released into the sea by private ships and the waste dumped into the sea by fishing boats. This affects the marine environment and causes a decline in the population of aquatic species. The issue has to be addressed by the union government by regulating waste disposal and creating awareness among fishermen and ship operators," he said. He further said even after getting a prominent catch, only some traders in the market form a syndicate and fix a proper price, leaving the fishermen with minimal profit even if they got a prominent catch. In order to resolve the issue, the government could procure fish, which would help the fishermen get profitable prices, he added. Several other fishermen rued that even during the annual ban, country boats fixed with motors continue fishing, which could also be a reason behind the dip in the fish population.