TN Governor RN Ravi has sadistic attitude, says DMK mouthpiece Murasoli

CHENNAI: Murasoli, the party organ of the ruling DMK, has strongly condemned Governor RN Ravi for his remarks on the continuance of V Senthil Balaji in the Cabinet. In a full-page article titled, “The sadistic attitude of the governor of Tamil Nadu,” Murasoli compared the situation to Kerala governor Arif Khan’s attempt to remove Kerala’s finance minister KN Balagopal and his subsequent backtrack. The article also urged Ravi to understand the constitutional powers bestowed upon him.

Amid a series of conflicts between the DMK and the governor, Ravi has raised concern about Senthil Balaji, paving the way for yet another round of confrontation. The write-up recalled Chief Minister MK Stalin’s opposition to alleged atrocities committed by the BJP and its government. According to the article, Khan had initially said, “As per Article 164 of the Indian Constitution, the CM shall be appointed by the governor and other ministers shall be appointed by the governor on the advice of the CM, and the ministers shall hold office during the pleasure of the governor.”

The article also recalled that Khan had faced severe repercussions and later said, “Whatever advice I had to give, I have given and ultimately I accept the decision of the CM.” The article said some individuals derive pleasure from witnessing the suffering or discomfort of others, likening the actions of Ravi to this behaviour. It also cautioned Ravi against playing with politics of Tamil Nadu, which has been nurtured by Dravidian icons Thanthai Periyar, CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi. The write-up also recalled how Stalin had tackled the efforts of Ravi to record the governor’s address in the Assembly as per his wish.

