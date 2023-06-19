Home States Tamil Nadu

Two killed, at least 30 injured as two buses collide head-on in TN's Cuddalore district

Initial reports indicated that the front tyre of one of the buses burst leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle and colliding with a bus coming in the opposite direction. 

Published: 19th June 2023 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Road accidents, highway death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two persons were killed and at least 30 injured in a head-on collision involving two private buses in Cuddalore district on Monday, police said.

The front portion of the two vehicles were completely damaged in the accident at Melpattampakkam in Panruti.

Immediately after the mishap, members of the public and police rushed to the spot and helped rush the injured to the hospital.

Police said the exact cause of the accident was being probed.

Initial reports indicated that the front tyre of one of the buses burst leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle as a result of which it collided into a bus coming in the opposite direction, police added.

Senior district revenue and police officials rushed to Melpattampakkam to help the injured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuddalore Bus Accident Tamil Nadu Accident Cuddalore
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp