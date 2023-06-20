Home States Tamil Nadu

166 days on, farmers call off stir against SIPCOT project in TN

Published: 20th June 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer protests

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS/Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  Following an assurance from Hosur MLA Y Prakash (DMK) that farmland will not be acquired for the SIPCOT project, farmers near Uddanapalli called off their protest after 166 days on Monday.

Hundreds of farmers from the panchayats of Ayyarnapalli, Uddanapalli and Nagamangalam involved in various forms of protest since January at Uddanapalli, opposing the government’s proposal to set up 3,034 acres of SIPCOT estate.

On Monday. MLA and DMK west district secretary Y Prakash,  along with Hosur municipal corporation mayor SA Sathya, met the farmers and assured them to take up the issue with the government. Following this, they called off the protest,” said A Sathya Narayanan, a farmer.

“People have three demands: Farmland should not be acquired, cases filed against farmers during the protest should be withdrawn and the plan to acquire a few farmlands near Nerupukuttai village should be withdrawn. These demands will be taken up with ministers. We always support farmers but the SIPCOT project was announced by the AIADMK government,” Prakash said.

