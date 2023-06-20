Anti-women remarks won’t be made any more: TN Textbook Corporation Chairman Leoni

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Portions on the former chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi which were removed from state board textbooks during the AIADMK rule would be reintroduced, said Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation chairman Dindigul I Leoni here on Monday. He also assured that passing derogatory remarks on women will not repeat in the Dravidian model of governance.

Inspecting books meant for distribution to students at a warehouse in Nagapattinam, Leoni said, “The distribution of textbooks will be completed by this month. We have published Tamil subject books more as it has been made mandatory in all schools to instil among students the passion for Tamil.”

Mentioning that over 5 crore textbooks have been published, Leoni added that portions such as former chief minister M Karunanidhi laying the foundation stone for Anna Centenary Library which were removed during the AIADMK rule would be reintroduced along with additional chapters on the late DMK leader.

On Sivaji Krishnamurthy who was expelled from the DMK over his alleged derogatory remarks against BJP leader Khushbu Sundar, Leoni said, “We tell orators and ministers to maintain decorum while speaking on a stage. The speech against NCW (National Commission for Women) member Khushbu is condemnable. It is sufficient that he (Sivaji Krishnamurthy) has been stripped of his membership. Such incidents will not repeat from the DMK.”

Women empowerment is the Dravidian model of governance’s aim, he further said. “Our leader (MK Stalin) is determined to provide education, wealth and courage to ordinary women. We regret that a woman was addressed derogatorily in the Dravidian model of governance,” Leoni added.

