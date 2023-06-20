Home States Tamil Nadu

Five arrested for mowing down man over Rs 35K loan in Tamil Nadu

When Dinesh and Keerthivasan attempted to flee, Abhinesh chased them in his car and dashed the bike at Thiruvarangam Junction.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Five people have been arrested for allegedly mowing down a two-wheeler rider and injuring another man, over a loan of Rs 35,000. Police sources said one of the accused, Abinesh (19), had given a loan to Dineshkumar (21) through Sivasubramaniyan alias Surya (22) two months back. Upon insistence from Abinesh to repay the loan, Dineshkumar asked him to come to Manjur to get the money. 

“Abhinesh, along with Surya and four other accused, went to Manjur in a car and then to Kolundurai. Dineshkumar, along with his friend, Keerthivasan (20) of Kalliyadiyenthal, and two others were waiting at the venue. Abinesh threatened to kill Dineshkumar if he did not get the money.

When Dinesh and Keerthivasan attempted to flee, Abhinesh chased them in his car and dashed the bike at Thiruvarangam Junction. Keerthivasan has declared brought dead at Paramakudi Government Hospital while Dineshkumar sustained severe head injuries and was referred to GRH Madurai,” said sources. 

Keelathooval police arrested five suspects and booked one under sections 147, 148, 294(b), 324, 307, 506(ii) and 302 of the IPC and section 25(1)A of the Arms Act. Abinesh, Surya and the third accused Durai (23) of Mudukulathur are history sheeters with each having three to six criminal cases. Police also seized a 1.5-foot sword from the car of the accused.

