Four of five guest workers injured in LPG blast die in Tamil Nadu

Four of the five guest workers who suffered severe burn injuries in a fire accident on June 11 succumbed in hospital. 

Published: 20th June 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 06:51 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Four of the five guest workers who suffered severe burn injuries in a fire accident on June 11 succumbed in hospital. 

According to the police. the five were working in a leading automotive spare parts manufacturing company in Pillaiyappampalayam near Annur and stayed in rental premises opposite the company. They had stocked a commercial-use LPG cylinder, three domestic-use cylinders and five five kg cylinders in the room. 

On the night of June 11, two of them were preparing dinner and the rest were trying to transfer LPG from the domestic cylinder to portable cylinder-attached stoves. A leak in the tube triggered the fire and all five suffered over 90 per cent burns. 

Police took them to Annur GH for first aid and then shifted them to a private hospital at Kovilpalayam. The injured persons were identified as T Dharmveer (40), R Veerendra Jha (37), R Mahadev Singh (23) all hailing from Morena district in Madhya Pradesh and R Anurag Singh, (28) and L Dhananjay Singh (33) are from Uttar Pradesh. Anurag and Dhananjay died on Friday night and Veerendra Jha died on Sunday. On Monday morning, Mahadev Singh died. 

With four of the five workers dead, the investigation in the case was transferred from Annur police to Mettupalayam DSP S Balaji.

