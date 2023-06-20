Have evidence to prove lawyer supported PFI, NIA tells Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday told the Madras High Court it has collected enough evidence to array Madurai-based lawyer Mohamed Abbas, who was booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), for supporting the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Appearing for NIA, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench of justices M Sundar and R Sakthivel that Abbas was arrayed as an accused in the case after unearthing new evidence. “Digital evidence and audio clip of an intercepted phone call are available to fix him the case,” the SG said. Mehta told the bench it can peruse the contents of the pen drive and the audio clip.

R Vivekananthan, representing Abbas, argued that without any incriminating evidence, his client was booked and arrested, that too after filing the charge sheet in the case. He was arrested only because he had appeared for the PFI men in several cases and the latest trigger was his Facebook posts on attacks on a witness by two NIA personnel, the counsel said.

Denying any malafide intention behind the FIR, the SG said, since Abbas was a practising advocate, the agency had booked him based on evidence collected and not on the social media post. "Malice per se cannot be ground for initiating criminal proceedings, and an agency like NIA would not register an FIR based on just some posts on Facebook,” he said.

The hearing was posted to June 21 for further hearing. Mohamed Abbas was arrested on May 9 in connection with the case registered on September 19, 2022. After the FIR was registered, several PFI men were arrested by the Central agency on charges of conspiring to wage a war against the state.

