Kin refuse body of boy, seek arrest of mother, lover in Tamil Nadu

Representative image | Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  The relatives of a 17-year-old, who was allegedly murdered by his mother and paramour, staged a protest at Thoothukudi medical college hospital (TKMCH) near VVD signal on Monday. They refused to receive the body, demanding the arrest of the suspects. 

Sources said the deceased, Ganesh, had recently rebuked his mother, Subbulakshmi for having an extramarital affair with Sudalaimani, who lives near TMB Colony. “The woman was living with Sudalaimani for the past few years. On Sunday, Sudalaimani and Subbulakshmi, with help from another person, allegedly murdered Ganesh when he was riding a bike on TMB colony road,” they added.

Thoothukudi south police had shifted the body to Thoothukudi medical college hospital, where police security was tightened. 

Meanwhile, the family of the boy’s father, Avudaiappan, refused to receive the body on Monday morning. Despite the police urging them to withdraw the protest stating that a search has been launched to find the accused. As the vehicular movement was interrupted, police secured 23 of the protesters.

