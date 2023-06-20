Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice issued to TN govt on plea seeking compensation for death of 4 girls by drowning

Hearing the petition, Justice CV Karthikeyan ordered a notice be sent to the state government and adjourned the case to July 19.

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered a notice to the state government based on a petition filed by the family members of four girl children who drowned to death in the Cauvery River in Karur in February 2023, seeking compensation and jobs on compassionate grounds.

In a joint petition, R Rajkumar of Tannankudi in Pudukottai along with three others, said the four girls -- Tamilarasi (13), Lavanya (11), Iniya (11), and Sophiya (12) -- were students of Government Middle School of Pillipatti. The litigants further said the girls went to attend a football tournament arranged by the state government under the care of the school authorities at a private college in Thottiyam in Tiruchy on February 15, 2023. Later, the girls along with students and authorities went to the Cauvery River in Mayanoor of Karur district, they said, adding the four girls drowned while attempting to save the lives of other students who nearly drowned.

Stating that the girls died due to the lethargy and negligence of the school authorities, the petitioners said the bereaved families, who are coolie workers with no financial stability, were hoping to achieve stability through their daughters. If their daughters were saved, they could have a bright future in football, and could have taken care of them in their old age, they said, demanding fair and adequate compensation for the families' loss and jobs for the bereaved family members on compassionate grounds.

Hearing the petition, Justice CV Karthikeyan ordered a notice be sent to the state government and adjourned the case to July 19.

