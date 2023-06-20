Home States Tamil Nadu

Police rope in NGO to improve road safety in Coimbatore

The state police department has decided to rope in a Delhi-based NGO Save LIFE Foundation (SLF) to improve the road safety in Coimbatore district.

Representative image | Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The state police department has decided to rope in a Delhi-based NGO Save LIFE Foundation (SLF) to improve road safety in the Coimbatore district. As part of the initiative, a joint meeting was held in Coimbatore on Monday.  A formal agreement is likely to be signed in a fortnight, sources said.

According to sources, Save LIFE Foundation is known for its work in improving road safety measures and emergency medical care facilities and they worked in around 100 cities across India. Since the accident and fatality rate is higher in Coimbatore district, the NGO approached Tamil Nadu police to work on reducing accidents in the district.

The NGO is an expert in studying road engineering and they will study the accident black spots in the city and give suggestions to the police department to modify the places accordingly. It has been decided to work with them for the next two years, the sources added.

Vinit Dev Wankhede, ADGP State Crime Records Bureau, the District Collector Kiranthikumar Pati, City police Commissioner V Balakrishnan, District police Superintendent V Badrinarayanan and other officials took part in the meeting with the representatives of the Save LIFE Foundation.

