Home States Tamil Nadu

PwDs submit petition to DC in Tamil Nadu over delay in release of financial aid 

As many as 200 PwDs associated with the Tamil Nadu All Types of Differently Abled Persons' Rights Associations staged a protest at the district collectorate on Monday.

Published: 20th June 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Persons with Disabilities

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  Alleging that they could not avail of their financial aid despite applying for it months ago, persons with disabilities (PwDs) submitted a petition to District Collector Vishnu Chandran during the weekly grievance meeting on Monday and staged a protest at the collectorate.

As many as 200 PwDs associated with the Tamil Nadu All Types of Differently Abled Persons' Rights Associations staged a protest at the district collectorate on Monday. While addressing, association state secretary Jeeva demanded the authorities to provide separate ration cards, distribute a national ID card for all PwDs who applied for it, and distribute financial aid to all the PwDs who applied for it. He also demanded the distribution of loans and pattas on the occasion.

Later in the day, as many as 50 high school students from K Kodikulam, Venkulam, and Kalari villages, studying at a higher secondary school in Uthirakosamangai, arrived at the collectorate to submit a petition seeking bus service to and from their school during morning and evening. "At present, owing to the lack of bus services, the students are forced to walk up to 4 km from their village to the school. Accepting their petition, the collector assured them to take action. Meanwhile, the police who were at the entrance saw the students' petition and appreciated the student who wrote the petition in good handwriting.

Around 262 petitions seeking action on various issues, were submitted to the collector, who accepted all the petitions and assured action on all the issues.

