Strive to become entrepreneurs, don’t rely on govt jobs: Union minister to students

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Thiruvalluvar University hosted its 17th convocation ceremony on Monday in which degrees were handed over to 1.1 lakh students, which included 142 master’s degrees, 45 degrees, 97,649 bachelor’s degrees, 14,447 master’s degrees and 428 MPhil graduates. The event was attended by Governor RN Ravi, Minister of State for Highways and civil aviation VK Singh and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy

In his address to students, VK Singh urged them to embrace the power of hard work and strive to become entrepreneurs. He highlighted the central government’s commitment to supporting aspiring young entrepreneurs through various forms of assistance. The minister urged students to seize government initiatives such as Start Up India and Stand Up India programmes.

Considering India’s post-pandemic economic growth of six per cent, he advised the students to focus on skill development and cautioned against relying solely on government jobs, as they constitute only four per cent of available employment opportunities.

He also highlighted how researchers from Indian academic institutions have been invited to space research centres in numerous countries, reflecting the international recognition and respect garnered by Indian scholars.

VELLORE: Thiruvalluvar University hosted its 17th convocation ceremony on Monday in which degrees were handed over to 1.1 lakh students, which included 142 master’s degrees, 45 degrees, 97,649 bachelor’s degrees, 14,447 master’s degrees and 428 MPhil graduates. The event was attended by Governor RN Ravi, Minister of State for Highways and civil aviation VK Singh and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy In his address to students, VK Singh urged them to embrace the power of hard work and strive to become entrepreneurs. He highlighted the central government’s commitment to supporting aspiring young entrepreneurs through various forms of assistance. The minister urged students to seize government initiatives such as Start Up India and Stand Up India programmes. Considering India’s post-pandemic economic growth of six per cent, he advised the students to focus on skill development and cautioned against relying solely on government jobs, as they constitute only four per cent of available employment opportunities. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1687167573941-0'); }); He also highlighted how researchers from Indian academic institutions have been invited to space research centres in numerous countries, reflecting the international recognition and respect garnered by Indian scholars.