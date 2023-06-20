Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Minister conducts review meeting on corporation works

Earlier in the day, city corporation commissioner Praveen Kumar inspected the corporation schools and tasted the food that is being provided to the students under the breakfast scheme.

MADURAI:  Tamil Nadu Minister P Moorthy inspected the ongoing road works in the Aathikulam area and conducted a special review meeting with the corporation officials regarding the infrastructural development works in the city.

Earlier in the day, city corporation commissioner Praveen Kumar inspected the corporation schools and tasted the food that is being provided to the students under the breakfast scheme. Presiding over the executive meeting, Minister Moorthy discussed the recent development works, including road works, drinking water works, UGD works and breakfast scheme works.

He advised the officials to ensure the work is completed faster and in an efficient manner. He also asked the city corporation officials to take action towards solving the prolonged water stagnation issues that occur during rainy days, for which stormwater drains are to be maintained ahead of the monsoon season. He further advised the officials to address all the queries raised by the people.

City corporation commissioner Praveen Kumar inspected the breakfast scheme food distribution at Dhrovpathiamman corporation primary school in zone 4. After tasting the food that is given to the children, the city corporation commissioner advised the officials to ensure proper quality of food is maintained in all the schools.

