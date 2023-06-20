Home States Tamil Nadu

Will be good if Tasmac income goes down in state, says TN excise minister

Speaking to reporters, Muthusamy said, “The chief minister is taking all steps to eradicate illicit liquor.

Published: 20th June 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tasmac

Queue in front of a Tasmac outlet in Triplicane, Chennai | file picture

By Express News Service

ERODE:  The state government has no intention to generate more revenue by selling liquor and it would be welcome if Tasmac revenue goes down which would reflect a drop in the number of tipplers, minster for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Muthusamy said, “The chief minister is taking all steps to eradicate illicit liquor. The sale of illicit liquor does not happen in all districts, it is taking place in only a few places. We are working to stop it.”

On enforcing prohibition, he said, “The state government has already issued a statement regarding reducing the number of Tasmac liquor shops. At present 500 shops are to be closed across the state. The government has no intention of making more revenue through Tasmac. We think it would be good if Tasmac's income goes down.”

In response to a question regarding setting sales targets for Tasmac outlets, Muthusamy said, “The government does not intend to force anyone to drink liquor.” On the LBP canal modernisation work, he said the government is trying to build consensus among farmers.

“Currently, no one is objecting to the work. However, some disagreements arise at some points. Farmers should express their views to authorities who are ready to help them. We have respect for all farmers. Everyone should cooperate for a peaceful environment.”

Earlier in the day, Muthusamy launched various projects including the construction of roads in Erode corporation areas. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, MP of Erode A Ganeshamoorthy and others were present.

