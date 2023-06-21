AIADMK flays move to hike vehicle road tax in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after TNIE published a report highlighting the state government’s move to enhance motor vehicle road tax for a two-wheeler, four-wheelers and other commercial vehicles, leader of the opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged the government to drop the proposal.

Palaniswami, in a press statement, said the move might lead to a 5% increase in vehicle prices, potentially imposing an annual burden of Rs 1,000 crore on vehicle users. The general public is already burdened by several taxes, including property tax, water tax, registration tax, and rising electricity tariff, apart from increased cost of Aavin milk and other essential commodities, he said. TMC(M) president GK Vasan also condemned the government’s move.

