Home States Tamil Nadu

Cauvery water reaches Mayiladuthurai, to irrigate 78,000 hectares of kuruvai cultivation

The river water flowed into the district at its entry point near Thiruvalangadu around 1 am on Tuesday.

Published: 21st June 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Cauvery river waters flows through the regulator at Thiruvalangadu in Mayiladuthurai district, on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI:  Cauvery river water released from Mettur dam on June 12 for aiding kuruvai cultivation in the delta region reached the district in the early hours of Tuesday. The river water would irrigate the seasonal paddy cultivation over 78,000 hectares in the district, PWD-WRD sources said.

The river water flowed into the district at its entry point near Thiruvalangadu around 1 am on Tuesday. Later in the morning Collector AP Mahabharathi and other officials welcomed the river near Kuthalam. V Shanmugam, WRD senior executive engineer, said,

"The special desilting (of canals) works have been completed. We are expecting the water to reach the tail-end regulator at Melaiyur in a day, following which it will be released into channels for irrigation of fields.” According to WRD, the inflow at Mettur dam as on Tuesday is 106 cusecs while the outflow is maintained at around 10,000 cusecs.

The storage level is 98 feet as against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet. Further down the river’s course, at the Grand Anicut (Kallanai), the outflow is 3,152 cusecs. A total of 3,153 cusecs of the river water is being released into the Vennaru while 1,102 cusecs is being released into Grand Anicut Canal (GAC).

The Cauvery water, which reached the Moovalur regulator on Tuesday afternoon, passed through Kaviri Thula Kattam and would be reaching the tail-end regulator in Melaiyur near Poompuhar, which is the final point of the river. A Ramalingam, a farmer-representative from the district said, "The district administration and WRD should ensure distribution to the last of the irrigation channels."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery river water kuruvai cultivation Mettur dam Mayiladuthurai
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp