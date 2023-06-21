Day after BJP felicitation, 56-year-old party supporter arrested over posts against DMK, Periyar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Cybercrime police arrested a 56-year-old woman posting contentious content on DMK leaders and social reformer Periyar on social media.

Uma Karthikeyan, who uses the name Uma Gargi on social media, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by DMK IT wing north district coordinator S Harish. A resident of Singanallur. Uma Gargi was charged under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 66 F (punishment for cyber terrorism) of the Information Technology Act. Following interrogation, she was taken into custody on Tuesday and subsequently arrested.

It may be noted that Uma was felicitated by BJP state president K Annamalai for her contributions during an event in Coimbatore on Monday. The BJP Coimbatore district unit has condemned Uma’s arrest. BJP functionaries led by district president Balaji Uthamaramasamy gathered at the police commissioner on Tuesday morning and demanded that charges against her be dropped.

Addressing the media, Uthamaramasamy alleged the state is using police to suppress the opposition leaders. DMK cadre who gathered to produce documents against Uma claimed she not only posted content against DMK leaders but also communal harmony. Sources said Chennai cyber crime police booked a similar case against Uma’s husband Karthikeyan and summoned him for questioning on Wednesday.

