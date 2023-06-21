Home States Tamil Nadu

Eight students injured as auto hits bus near Puducherry

The students, all girls aged between eight and 10, were rescued by the bus driver, conductor and the local residents.

L-G Dr Tamilisai visiting the injured children at Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  In a road accident at Lal Bahadur Shastri Street on Tuesday morning, eight students of a private primary school were injured, with two of them getting head injuries. The auto they were travelling was heading to St Joseph of Cluny School in Puducherry when it collided with a private bus coming from the opposite direction.

The students, all girls aged between eight and 10, were rescued by the bus driver, conductor and the local residents. They were taken to Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital from where one of the girls with a head injury underwent an operation and is now on ventilator support. The auto driver has also been hospitalised.

The parents of the children with head injuries wanted to shift their wards to Chennai for better treatment but they were advised to consider the  shifting only after their condition remained stable. Initially, the police filed a case against the bus driver. But upon seeing the CCTV footage which showed the auto ramming the bus from the wrong side, the police said they will book the auto driver also. CM N Rangasamy and Home  Minister A Namassivayam visited the students. Namassivayam said steps will be taken to slightly change school timings to avoid rush during peak traffic hours.
 

