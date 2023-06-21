Home States Tamil Nadu

Fake currency, air pistol seized from house in Coimbatore

Podanur police seized counterfeit currency notes, fake gold bars, rubber stamps, and an air pistol from a house near Vellalore on Monday.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Podanur police seized counterfeit currency notes, fake gold bars, rubber stamps, and an air pistol from a house near Vellalore on Monday. The suspect, Harendra Irwin (45,) was recently arrested by Thalayolaparambu police in Kerala in connection with a theft case.

During inquiry, Kerala police came to know that he had engaged in various criminal activities by staying at a rental house in Ramasamy Konar Street in Vellalore and alerted Coimbatore city police. Based on their input, a team attached to the Podanur station conducted searches at his house on Monday evening in the presence of revenue officials and the house owner A Thangaraj.

The suspect introduced himself as a private news channel employee and a homoeopathy doctor to the house owner and rented the house 45 days ago. He even told the owner that he will bring his wife and children next month. Two weeks ago, Harendra told Thangaraj that Rs 1.5 lakh went missing from the house. But when Thangaraj suggested approaching the police, he refused.

According to the FIR, during the search around 28 materials,  including a Blanca Air pistol, 200 pellets, seven gold-plated fake gold biscuits, nine counterfeit Rs 500 currency bundle, seven Rs 2,000 note bundles, rubber stamps, laptop, were discovered. The rubber stamps were of authorized signatory of banks and a government physician in Dharapuram in Tiruppur district and in the name of a private academy in Bengaluru.

Further investigation is on.

