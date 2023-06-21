Home States Tamil Nadu

Hand over missing girl cases pending for over six months to trafficking unit: Madras HC to TN govt

The judges ordered the state to file a compliance report during the next hearing and adjourned the case to October 3.

Published: 21st June 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Women Missing

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered the state government to entrust the investigation into girl missing cases, which have been pending for over six months, reported in Madurai and Coimbatore cities and Thiruvallur, Vellore, Thanjavur, Erode, and Dindigul districts to the Anti Human and Child Trafficking Units (ACTUs) in respective jurisdiction as a pilot project for speedy investigation.

The court, while hearing a batch of habeas corpus petitions mainly involving minor girl missing cases in June, sought a reply from the state government on whether it is willing to give investigating power and additional resources to special units like ACTUs. Pursuant to the earlier order, the state government on Monday submitted that cases pending for over a year can be entrusted to ACTUs after giving them investigating powers as a pilot project.

A bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and KK Ramakrishnan welcomed the move, but opined that initially, six-month-old pending cases could be entrusted to the units for speedy investigation instead of issuing them with one-year-old cases. The judges ordered the state to file a compliance report during the next hearing and adjourned the case to October 3.

trafficking unit missing girl cases
