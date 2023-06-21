Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Issue legal heir certificate, mark sex as transman': Madras HC directs official

Advocate U Anunitha, representing the petitioner, submitted that the petitioner was born a female baby and turned male after reaching 15 years of age due to hormonal changes.

Published: 21st June 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the revenue department official concerned to issue a legal heir certificate to a transman by specifically mentioning his sex in the relevant column of the certificate.

Justice M Dhandapani passed the orders on a petition filed by Yuvarani @ Mara, a resident of Semmancheri near Chennai, directing Thirukazhukundram tahsildar to issue the certificate manually since the online format does not contain a specific column for mentioning the sex as transman.

Advocate U Anunitha, representing the petitioner, submitted that the petitioner was born a female baby and turned male after reaching 15 years of age due to hormonal changes. It was duly certified by doctors and he was given an identity card by the Tamil Nadu Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department.

After his father died in a road accident on October 30, 2022, he applied for compensation at the motor accident claims tribunal in Chennai. The family members were instructed to submit a legal heir certificate.
He applied for it with the tahsildar who refused to certify the sex as transman (Thirunambi) despite producing necessary documents. Seeking an order to issue the certificate by mentioning the sex as transman, he moved the high court.

It was argued that the Transgender Persons (Protection and Rights) Act, 2019, provides for the right to a transgender person to be recognised as such, and a person recognised as transgender under sub section 1 shall have a right to self-perceived gender identity.

Tahsildar refused to certify sex as transman
After Yuvarani @ Mara’s father died in a road accident on October 30, 2022, he applied for compensation with MAC tribunal in Chennai. The family members were instructed to submit a legal heir certificate. He applied for it with the tahsildar who refused to certify the sex as transman despite producing necessary documents

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court legal heir certificate transman
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp