‘Issue legal heir certificate, mark sex as transman': Madras HC directs official

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the revenue department official concerned to issue a legal heir certificate to a transman by specifically mentioning his sex in the relevant column of the certificate.

Justice M Dhandapani passed the orders on a petition filed by Yuvarani @ Mara, a resident of Semmancheri near Chennai, directing Thirukazhukundram tahsildar to issue the certificate manually since the online format does not contain a specific column for mentioning the sex as transman.

Advocate U Anunitha, representing the petitioner, submitted that the petitioner was born a female baby and turned male after reaching 15 years of age due to hormonal changes. It was duly certified by doctors and he was given an identity card by the Tamil Nadu Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department.

After his father died in a road accident on October 30, 2022, he applied for compensation at the motor accident claims tribunal in Chennai. The family members were instructed to submit a legal heir certificate.

He applied for it with the tahsildar who refused to certify the sex as transman (Thirunambi) despite producing necessary documents. Seeking an order to issue the certificate by mentioning the sex as transman, he moved the high court.

It was argued that the Transgender Persons (Protection and Rights) Act, 2019, provides for the right to a transgender person to be recognised as such, and a person recognised as transgender under sub section 1 shall have a right to self-perceived gender identity.

Tahsildar refused to certify sex as transman

After Yuvarani @ Mara’s father died in a road accident on October 30, 2022, he applied for compensation with MAC tribunal in Chennai. The family members were instructed to submit a legal heir certificate. He applied for it with the tahsildar who refused to certify the sex as transman despite producing necessary documents

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the revenue department official concerned to issue a legal heir certificate to a transman by specifically mentioning his sex in the relevant column of the certificate. Justice M Dhandapani passed the orders on a petition filed by Yuvarani @ Mara, a resident of Semmancheri near Chennai, directing Thirukazhukundram tahsildar to issue the certificate manually since the online format does not contain a specific column for mentioning the sex as transman. Advocate U Anunitha, representing the petitioner, submitted that the petitioner was born a female baby and turned male after reaching 15 years of age due to hormonal changes. It was duly certified by doctors and he was given an identity card by the Tamil Nadu Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department. After his father died in a road accident on October 30, 2022, he applied for compensation at the motor accident claims tribunal in Chennai. The family members were instructed to submit a legal heir certificate. He applied for it with the tahsildar who refused to certify the sex as transman (Thirunambi) despite producing necessary documents. Seeking an order to issue the certificate by mentioning the sex as transman, he moved the high court. It was argued that the Transgender Persons (Protection and Rights) Act, 2019, provides for the right to a transgender person to be recognised as such, and a person recognised as transgender under sub section 1 shall have a right to self-perceived gender identity. Tahsildar refused to certify sex as transman After Yuvarani @ Mara’s father died in a road accident on October 30, 2022, he applied for compensation with MAC tribunal in Chennai. The family members were instructed to submit a legal heir certificate. He applied for it with the tahsildar who refused to certify the sex as transman despite producing necessary documents