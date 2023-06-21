Home States Tamil Nadu

Kuravan custodial torture: Tribal body seeks TN CM’s intervention, Rs 25 lakh aid to victims 

Addressing media on Tuesday, P Dilli Babu, president of the outfit, said “ The chief minister should intervene in the issue and revoke the cases foisted against Dalit people.

Published: 21st June 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, custodial death

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  The Tamil Nadu Tribal Association has appealed to Chief Minister M K Stalin to take up the case of alleged custodial torture on ten Kuravan caste people by Chittoor police with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart.

Addressing media on Tuesday, P Dilli Babu, president of the outfit, said “ The chief minister should intervene in the issue and revoke the cases foisted against Dalit people. Also he must announce compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the people who were sexually assaulted by Andhra Pradesh police. Action should be taken against the Chittoor police.” Further, he said a protest would be staged to press for their demands in Krishnagiri on June 26.

One of the four women victims, who are living on Puliyandapatti junction road, told TNIE that she and another woman were sexually assaulted by Chittoor police on Wednesday and threatened.
Another victim said Chittoor police forced them to sign on several sheets and then included their names in a theft case. The victim also accused Uthangarai DSP Parthiban of colluding with Chittoor police.

Out of ten victims, seven were taken to a private place near Bengaluru and tortured by Chittoor police on June 12, she added. Six of the victims who were admitted in Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital on Saturday were discharged on Tuesday.

