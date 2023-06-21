Home States Tamil Nadu

Lalgudi's kuruvai cultivation acreage to surpass 4,700 hectares this year too

Published: 21st June 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Even though the release of Cauvery water from Mettur dam this year is around three weeks late as compared to last year, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department officials are hopeful of kuruvai paddy cultivation in Lalgudi block – where the seasonal crop is predominantly raised in the district -- matching last year’s acreage of over 4,700 hectares.

Mentioning the crop as already having been planted over 350 hectares in the block, an agriculture official said, “We also witness a peculiar situation where farmers have started to work ahead of the season fearing the disturbance of monsoon rains like in the previous years. We could also see many farmers taking up machine-backed cultivation."

On the seed variety preferences of farmers, the official said, "More enquiries are for the TPS 5 variety, which even private shops supply. We have also arranged for the same as it is resilient to rainy conditions. Along with it, ASD16 and ADT36 varieties are supplied."

Veerasegaran N of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh said, "We urge the government to start distributing the kuruvai special package soon and ensure seed stock is available until July 15." When contacted a district-level agriculture official told TNIE that the GO on the Rs 75.95-crore kuruvai package is being awaited. Once it is issued, its distribution would commence in a week’s time, the official added.

