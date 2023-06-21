Home States Tamil Nadu

Maintenance work at thermal power stations in TN, to end before September

With summer season nearing its end and wind power generation reaching its peak, Tangedco is giving priority to maintenance activities in its thermal power stations.

A view of the North Chennai Thermal Power Station in Ennore | shiba prasad sahu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With the summer season nearing its end and wind power generation reaching its peak, Tangedco is giving priority to maintenance activities in its thermal power stations. Maintenance works are underway in two units in North Chennai and Mettur, according to a release. The works are scheduled to be completed by the end of June, following which, the remaining units will be shut temporarily for maintenance purposes.

The power utility has set a target to finish the maintenance works before September, as the wind season is expected to conclude by then. The approximate cost for each unit’s maintenance ranges from Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore.

Speaking to TNIE, an official said, “Tangedco owns three thermal power stations - in North Chennai, Mettur, and Thoothukudi - with a combined capacity of 4,320 MW. Among the three, the Thoothukudi power station, which has been in operation for four decades, frequently encounters technical issues.”

Recently, one of the five units at the Thoothukudi power station was offline for approximately 25 days due to maintenance work. But, procuring necessary materials for this aging plant has proven to be a challenging task. The official added, “There are instances where we have had to wait for materials to become available.”

Another official said, “The wind season commenced in the first week of May. Initially, Tangedco received a daily supply of 1,500 MW from various units. Now we are procuring more than 4,000 MW. It is for this reason that we have initiated maintenance works in the thermal plants.” With the completion of maintenance activities, Tangedco aims to ensure the efficient functioning of its thermal stations, contributing to the stable power supply in the state.

