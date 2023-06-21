Home States Tamil Nadu

Man drops move to fell 100-year-old banyan tree on Pollachi-Valparai stretch after stir

The Thasildar recently directed the highways department and the contractor started axing the tree on Monday.

Banyan Tree

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Following stiff opposition from locals and environmentalists, a contractor engaged by the State Highways department refrained from axing a century-old banyan tree at Pillchinnampalayam on the Pollachi-Valparai stretch on Monday.

According to sources, Churchill Immanuvel, a resident of Pillchinnampalayam petitioned Anamalai Tahsildar Renuka three months ago seeking permission to axe a Banyan tree in front of his vacant land as it was a hindrance to his proposed construction. The Thasildar recently directed the highways department and the contractor started axing the tree on Monday.

However, other residents and environmentalists opposed the move and demanded the contractor stop the work. After noticing the strong opposition, Churchill Immanuvel withdrew his decision to axe the tree.
Churchill Immanuvel told TNIE that he had petitioned to axe the tree since there are only 10 feet of road available to approach his land as most of the space in front of the land is occupied by the tree.

“I reversed my decision considering the opposition from the locals and my family members also wanted to keep the tree safe,” he said Meanwhile, Anamalai Tahsildar’s decision to permit the axing of the 100-year-old national tree for just Rs 800 in an auction was criticised by the public.  K Syeed, Founder Green Care and District Green Committee member said the Tahsildar fixed the rate without verifying the nature of the tree. Tahsildar can only provide approve axing for dried trees.

“Instead of allowing the forest department officials to fix the price for the tree, Thasildar herself fixed a price. This is a violation and the issue has been taken to the Pollachi sub-collector who assured to take action,” he said.

