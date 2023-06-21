Home States Tamil Nadu

No political vendetta behind TN Minister Senthil Balaji’s arrest: Rajnath Singh

He was addressing a public meeting organised to highlight the accomplishments of the nine-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Tambaram on Tuesday.

Published: 21st June 2023

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and state BJP president K Annamalai at a public meeting in Tambaram on Tuesday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  There is no political vendetta behind the arrest of minister Senthil Balaji, and Chief Minister MK Stalin himself had sought for the arrest when he was the opposition leader, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. 

He was addressing a public meeting organised to highlight the accomplishments of the nine-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Tambaram on Tuesday. Speaking at the event, Singh praised the governance of Modi who is leading the nation towards a new era.

“After Independence, development in the country remained sluggish. The erstwhile government (led by the Congress) failed to fulfil its responsibilities. Initially, countries did not pay attention to India’s perspectives. Now, the world listens to India and eagerly awaits our views. Our Prime Minister heads an outstanding government.”

Talking about corruption, Singh said, “The Prime Minister has initiated systemic changes to eliminate corruption. The discussion on corruption in Tamil Nadu has gained national attention. What is going on in Tamil Nadu is unfortunate. People should support the BJP. Give us an opportunity to govern Tamil Nadu, and we will show how corruption-free governance can be achieved.”

In defence of the arrest of Senthil Balaji, Singh said it was carried out in connection with a corruption case. He highlighted “inconsistency” in Stalin’s stance in this regard. “Stalin, as opposition leader, had sought for Balaji’s arrest. However, now he calls it a political vendetta. We cannot accept such double standards,” Singh said.

