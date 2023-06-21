Home States Tamil Nadu

Panels to monitor enrollment of students in TN govt schools, special focus on five-years-old

The committees have to ensure that children of homeless people, street vendors and migrant labourers are enrolled in schools.

Image used for representation.(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Three-tier monitoring committees have been formed in all districts to ensure that all children are enrolled in schools. Committees have been formed at the district, block and school levels.

These committees have to function throughout the year and give special focus to enrolling children who are five years old. The district-level committees headed by the collectors have to meet once a month to review activities of block-level committees.

This district-level committee will include officials from various departments, including police, revenue and social welfare. Block education officers and school headmasters will be coordinators of the block and school-level committees respectively.

The department has instructed district school education officials to remove the details of the students who have joined in polytechnic and ITI colleges. Teachers and block resource teacher educators (BRTEs) should monitor and reach out to students who have been absent for three days a week. 

If a student is irregular for four weeks, the headmaster has to upload details of the student in the out-of-school children application. They should also send SMS regularly to parents if students are irregular to school.  The committees have to ensure that children of homeless people, street vendors and migrant labourers are enrolled in schools.

