Perambalur collector, TNROA chip in for collectorate staff's heart surgery

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A 42-year-old election department employee at the Collectorate recently underwent surgery to remove the two blocks in the heart vessels which until two months ago left him with breathing difficulties even while walking.

His family acknowledged the financial assistance arranged by Collector K Karpagam and the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials' Association (TNROA) for giving him a fresh lease of life. K Rajendran of Venkatesapuram has been employed in the election department at the Collectorate as a contract programmer for over the past 10 years.

The diagnosis about two months ago of the blocks in his heart vessels, however, disrupted Rajendran’s life. Owing to his financial condition, Rajendran sought help from his colleagues and TNROA who pooled in Rs 1.75 lakh to meet the surgery expenses of Rs 4.5 lakh. Learning of his condition, Collector K Karpagam mobilised the remaining funds for his surgery by using her contacts.

Last week, Rajendran underwent the surgery at a private hospital in Tiruchy. Rajendran's younger brother K Palanirajan said, "My brother has been taking care of the family since our father’s demise. We could not afford his medical treatment and it was not fully covered under government insurance.

Our thanks to all, including the collector, for the big help." Collector Karpagam said, "TNROA asked me for help with Rajendran's treatment. I asked my acquaintances to help him as he is a contract employee working for a low salary." Tahsildar (Elections) N Srinivasan said, "Rajendran is a dedicated and honest person. We helped him on a humanitarian basis. Also, we have the opportunity to help a good worker."

