Premium liquor sold illegally at bars attached to Tasmac shops

Some people even left the shop and went to other outlets in search of their favourite booze.  

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Ever wondered why your favourite brand of liquor is not available at Tasmac outlets? If yes, here is the answer. They are being served at the bars attached to the outlets illegally and at an inflated price. The situation is almost similar at every outlet. TNIE visited a few outlets in Medavakkam, Pallikaranai, Velachery and surrounding areas, and the consumers are seen engaging in arguments with salesmen owing to unavailability of their preferred brand of liquor. Some people even left the shop and went to other outlets in search of their favourite booze.     

S Mathu Kannan, an IT employee from Pallikaranai in Chennai told TNIE, “Though bars attached to the outlets are only allowed to sell snacks and water bottles, many are selling liquor in collusion with the Tasmac staff. As a result, the consumers are charged at least Rs 50 more than MRP.” 

Another consumer, Chella Pandiyan, said at some outlets, the Tasmac staff are coercing the customers to buy only specific brands. “To address the issue, Tasmac should prominently display the names of all available liquor brands and their prices outside the shops,” he said.

A senior Tasmac official said, “Indian-made foreign liquor, beer and wine are being procured from 11 manufacturing units. In April and May, a total of 63 lakh boxes of beer (12 bottles per box) and 1.7 crore boxes of IMFL (48 bottles per box) have been sold in the state,” he said.

“We supply all fast-moving liquor brands to our network of 5,329 liquor retail vending shops in the state. Sometimes, a few stocks may or may not be available in outlets,” the official said. When asked about the display of liquor brands and their prices in front of shops, the official said, “We do not have such plans as of now.” He added that the computerisation work is in progress, and once the work is complete, the records related to sales will be digitised.

