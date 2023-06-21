Sambar rice at Rs 5: Trust serves food at cheap rate to 250 people everyday in Coimbatore

Nivethitha R By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Sumati Memorial Trust has been providing food at a nominal rate in Peelamedu on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore since June 2. The trust sells sambar rice for Rs 3 and curd rice for Rs 5 which is a boon to people who cannot afford to eat in hotels. The trust provides food from 12 pm to 3 pm for up to 250 persons everyday.

Velmurugan, a food delivery agent, who was eating food there said, "Although we deliver expensive food, it is not feasible for us to spend lavish amounts on our own meals. We are glad the trust is providing us food at a nominal price."

Manikandan, a salesman from a textile showroom in the area, told TNIE, "It has become difficult for me to afford meals in Avinashi road, which is known for its posh surroundings and expensive hotels. As I come from other part of the state, I don't have any alternative. Thanks to the trust, I can now have meals at affordable rates."

A Velumani, founder of Thyrocare and Sumathi Memorial Trust, said, "I lived in poverty and know how difficult it is to find food at a nominal price. I don't want poor people to suffer and hence started this trust as tribute to my late wife, who died due to cancer."

Velumani further said the trust aims to extend its reach to impoverished communities in rural areas. Their future plans involve transporting food via trucks to reach the elderly and those in need in remote locations.

