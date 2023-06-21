Speed radar guns for study purpose only not for raising challans, says Chennai police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after announcing that speed radar guns will be installed at 30 locations across the city which will automatically issue challans if motorists exceed 40 km/hr speed during the day and 50 km/hr during the night, Chennai police have now said that the radar guns will be used only for study purposes and not for raising challans.

“Owing to criticism from social media and confusions alleging the police have proposed to generate challans for speed violations, it is clarified that the six-speed display boards wherein the speed of every vehicle crossing it will be displayed so that the road user will be able to know if they have crossed the permitted limit. These are for cautionary purposes and not to generate challans,” tweeted Greater Chennai Traffic Police.

“Possibility of exploring different speed limits in different roads at different times will also be explored along with the comparative study of speed limits in other metros,” added the tweet.

