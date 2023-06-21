Home States Tamil Nadu

Speed radar guns for study purpose only not for raising challans, says Chennai police

The possibility of exploring different speed limits in different roads at different times will also be explored along with the comparative study of speed limits in other metros, said the police.

Published: 21st June 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV , POLICE CAMERA , TRAFFIC VIOLATION , TRAFFIC FINE
By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A day after announcing that speed radar guns will be installed at 30 locations across the city which will automatically issue challans if motorists exceed 40 km/hr speed during the day and 50 km/hr during the night, Chennai police have now said that the radar guns will be used only for study purposes and not for raising challans. 

“Owing to criticism from social media and confusions alleging the police have proposed to generate challans for speed violations, it is clarified that the six-speed display boards wherein the speed of every vehicle crossing it will be displayed so that the road user will be able to know if they have crossed the permitted limit. These are for cautionary purposes and not to generate challans,” tweeted Greater Chennai Traffic Police.

“Possibility of exploring different speed limits in different roads at different times will also be explored along with the comparative study of speed limits in other metros,” added the tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
speed radar guns Chennai police Challans
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp