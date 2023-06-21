Home States Tamil Nadu

Tasmac employees stage protest in Coimbatore

Supervisors, who are working in outlet with Rs 1 lakh average collection per day are forced to bear the cost incurred for damage of bottles while loading and unloading from godown to outlets.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Tasmac employees staged a protest on Tuesday highlighting a slew of demands including implementing a computerized billing system. Salesmen and supervisors of Tamil Nadu Tasmac Employees Association, affiliated to CITU, staged the protest which was presided over by district president S Moorthy.

"Supervisors are facing hardships and are being abused by customers due to additional cost Rs 10 collection for each bottle. They are forced to collect by persons from political background. Eventually, employees are victimized," said A John, district secretary of the association. He demanded that the state government should implement a computerized billing system as is being done in Kerala state.

"Supervisors, who are working in outlet with Rs 1 lakh average collection per day are forced to bear the cost incurred for damage of bottles while loading and unloading from godown to outlets. The supervisors working in low volume sale shop need to bear a minimum of Rs 5,000 for bottle damage. We demand that the corporation should bear the cost incurred for the bottle damage," he said.

