Villianur sub-registrar arrested in temple land grabbing case in TN

The guideline value of the land is Rs 12.49 crore and the market value could be around Rs 45 to 50 crore.

Published: 21st June 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  The sub-registrar of Villianur taluk, V Sivasamy, was arrested by the CB-CID police on Tuesday in connection with the land grabbing case of Kamatchi Amman Temple situated on Bharathi Street.

The case pertains to forging documents including the will of the agricultural land measuring an extent of 64,035 sqft, which belongs to the temple at Rainbow Nagar and selling it as plots by creating two different portions, in 2021. The guideline value of the land is Rs 12.49 crore and the market value could be around Rs 45 to 50 crore.

Based on a complaint by the temple trustees, an FIR was registered in August 2022. As many as 12 individuals including a former village administrative officer were arrested in the case investigated by the team led by CB CID SP R Mohankumar.

Investigation revealed that Rathinavel, Mohanasundari, Manoharan, and Chinnasamy alias Palani had created forged documents of one part of land measuring 31,204 sqft, divided it into plots, and sold to the public.

They were arrested and remanded into judicial custody. On further probe, it came into light that Periyanayagasamy alias Arulraj, Arokiadass alias Anbu, Aroquiadass Francois alias Raj, Manikandan, Sagayaraj, Karunakaran alias Senthil, Ashok, and Manikandan had created forged will. Sivasamy was arrested and remanded for his involvement in the case while serving as the sub-registrar of Oulgaret.

