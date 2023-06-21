Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman dies hours after delivery at Aranthangi GH in TN, inquiry over 'medical negligence' soon

Heeding to a private doctor’s advice, Aishwarya approached the Aranthangi GH on Saturday morning to seek treatment for high blood pressure.

Published: 21st June 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant woman

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI:  Blaming medical negligence for a 22-year-old woman’s death soon after delivery on Sunday, her family members and locals have urged the health minister for action against those at the government hospital (GH) in Aranthangi who treated her.

While the protesters allege the woman’s death to be the third such incident at the GH in the past four months, health officials said an inquiry will be held in accordance with the minister’s instructions. According to sources, a pregnant Aishwarya J came down from Tindivanam four months ago to stay with her mother at Rajendrapuram.

Heeding to a private doctor’s advice, Aishwarya approached the Aranthangi GH on Saturday morning to seek treatment for high blood pressure. The duty doctor, citing her critical medical condition, however, arranged for her delivery the same day after consent from her family members.

"As we agreed to the operation, Aishwarya was taken to the operation theatre around 10 pm and by 2 am, she along with the two girls she delivered were shifted to the post-operative ward. Around 3 am my daughter died of suffocation.

There was negligence, no clear communication and a lack of basic care by the hospital administration," said her mother Suriya K. Aishwarya was cremated on Sunday. On Monday ahead of Health Minister Ma Subramanian’s visit to Aranthangi GH to inaugurate a building on campus, Aishwarya’s family members and villagers staged a dharna in front of the hospital demanding action against the medical staff who treated her.

The minister assured the protesters of an inquiry into Aishwarya’s death. Local CPM worker Karna said, "Aranthangi GH is acutely understaffed. Aishwarya’s death is the third in four months at the hospital." When contacted, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Sekar told TNIE said,

"The patient (Aishwarya) was admitted with BP issues but the duty doctor observed her uterus starting to open due to which the delivery was suggested. The two babies delivered weighed about 2.5 kg each and her placenta, nearly 1 kg -- all these weakened the patient. It's a rare case, but the family isn’t understanding of the technicalities. The hospital did its best to save the patient." District Joint Director Of Health Services K Ramu said an inquiry will be initiated as per the health minister’s orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aranthangi Aranthangi GH medical negligence
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp