1,950 dropouts back in Coimbatore schools

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The school education department has managed to readmit 95% of the students who dropped out of school from across Coimbatore in the academic year 2022-23 during the out-of-school children (OSC) survey.

An officer from the department told TNIE that 2,034 children had dropped out of school in 2022-23, around 1,950 of whom have been readmitted to the school. He further said the number of children dropping out of school dropped from 2,264 in the academic year 2021-22.

“A few months ago, the department directed that a door-to-door out-of-school survey should be conducted in villages to identify the children, following which the survey was conducted in two phases with the support of teachers, self-help groups, NGOs and volunteers of Ilam Thedi Kalvi (ITK), among others, across the district in May,” he said.

“We found that around 30% of children dropped out of Classes 9 and 10 due to various reasons, including disinterest in education, going to work with their families, among others. The survey team met their parents and explained the importance of school education to the children. Based on it, children have been admitted in the concerned classes in nearby government schools,” he said.

He said they would monitor the children admitted at schools continuously and they would start the third phase survey from next week to find out the remaining children. An ITK volunteer from Thondamuthur block, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE,

“I admitted a child at Class 5 in panchayat union middle school at Mutthipalayam in Thondamuthur block. The child was not interested in education and was not going to school for four months. I talked about the importance of education with his parents and admitted him to the school.”

