Home States Tamil Nadu

1,950 dropouts back in Coimbatore schools

An officer from the department told TNIE that 2,034 children had dropped out of school in 2022-23, around 1,950 of whom have been readmitted to the school.

Published: 22nd June 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

School , class , students ,

Image used for representation.(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The school education department has managed to readmit 95% of the students who dropped out of school from across Coimbatore in the academic year 2022-23 during the out-of-school children (OSC) survey.

An officer from the department told TNIE that 2,034 children had dropped out of school in 2022-23, around 1,950 of whom have been readmitted to the school. He further said the number of children dropping out of school dropped from 2,264 in the academic year 2021-22.

“A few months ago, the department directed that a door-to-door out-of-school survey should be conducted in villages to identify the children, following which the survey was conducted in two phases with the support of teachers, self-help groups, NGOs and volunteers of Ilam Thedi Kalvi (ITK), among others, across the district in May,” he said.

“We found that around 30% of children dropped out of Classes 9 and 10 due to various reasons, including disinterest in education, going to work with their families, among others. The survey team met their parents and explained the importance of school education to the children. Based on it, children have been admitted in the concerned classes in nearby government schools,” he said.

He said they would monitor the children admitted at schools continuously and they would start the third phase survey from next week to find out the remaining children. An ITK volunteer from Thondamuthur block, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE,

“I admitted a child at Class 5 in panchayat union middle school at Mutthipalayam in Thondamuthur block. The child was not interested in education and was not going to school for four months. I talked about the importance of education with his parents and admitted him to the school.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore schools Ilam Thedi Kalvi drop out from Coimbatore schools
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp