AIADMK govt bought brooms at Rs 452 apiece: Tiruppur corporation mayor

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Responding to charges of financial loss to the government, levelled by an RTI activist because the Tiruppur corporation purchased broomstick for Rs 440 a piece, mayor N Dinesh Kumar said the previous AIADMK government purchased it for a higher price.

Addressing media persons on Wednesday, he said, “The procurement of brooms with handles was based on guidelines. The Tiruppur bought several items including the broom by following the tender process. The vendor who offered the lowest price was chosen.

The broomstick with handle was bought at a price of Rs 440 per piece. In 2018, the AIADMK government bought the broomsticks for Rs 430 per piece. In 2020, the brooms were purchased for Rs 452 per piece. During the DMK regime, after the proper advertisement and publicity, the tenders were floated in an e-tender process after which once again these coconut brooms with handles were purchased for Rs 440 per piece. Mischievous elements are spreading false information to defame the DMK government.”

According to the reply, filed in response to the RTI query filed by an activist John Samuel, on 6 June 2022, the corporation said it floated a tender to purchase 13 tools for sanitary workers, including plastic bins, sweeper brushes, brooms etc. On 10 August 2022, the civic body procured these tools from a vendor at a total cost of Rs 21.58 lakh. Among the items were 800 broomsticks with handle at the cost of Rs 3.53 lakh. The cost of procurement of each broom was Rs 440, the corporation said.

