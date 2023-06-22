Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP functionary arrested for cheating man of Rs 40 lakhs after promising police job

District Crime Branch police have arrested BJP Shengottai town general secretary for allegedly cheating a man of `40 lakh after promising to get him a job in the police department.

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  District Crime Branch police have arrested BJP Shengottai town general secretary for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 40 lakh after promising to get him a job in the police department. The suspect, K Balakrishnan, had also provided the man with a fake appointment order.

"The complainant, M Parthasarathy (35) of Mela Kadayanallur, had worked abroad and returned to India some years ago. Promising that he would get him a job in the intelligence wing of the police department, Balakrishnan obtained Rs 15 lakh from Parthasarathy in 2015.

The BJP functionary told the complainant that he would have to carry out his job secretly, and all communication between him and his superior must only be through e-mails. Balakrishnan also gave Parthasarathy a fake appointment order," the police said.

When Parthasarathy asked about the salary, the suspect said the salary would be paid annually. Meanwhile, Balakrishnan continued to collect money from the complainant. He also got the victim a police uniform and asked him to be ready for a transfer to the law and order wing. "Upon realising that he was being cheated, Parthasarathy submitted a petition at the district collectorate and police office," they added.

