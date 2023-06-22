Caste Hindus relent, sealed Karur village temple in TN reopened after two weeks

By Express News Service

KARUR: Nearly two weeks after the Kaliamman temple at Veeranampatti in the district was sealed over caste Hindus denying entry for Scheduled Caste (SC) community members, a team of officials led by Collector Dr T Prabhushankar reopened it for worship on Wednesday after brokering peace between the two warring groups.

Revenue department officials on June 8 sealed the temple near Kulithalai after caste Hindus preventing an SC youth from entering it when the local festival was underway boiled over. With peace talks held by the revenue department officials and the police failing, they instructed both groups of villagers to sort out their issues first.

On June 14, officials led by the collector and superintendent of police held peace talks with the representatives from both groups. Following the caste Hindus agreeing to not oppose SC community members from entering the premises, Collector Dr T Prabhushankar along with SP Sundaravathanan reopened the temple for worship on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons, the collector then said, "We are happy to announce that worship at the temple resumed today following a decision by all parties concerned. There is no doubt that Veeranampatti will act as a pioneer for all villages and districts in the country. On this day, social justice has been established in the village and the foundation for lasting peace has been laid. Only if such decisions are taken in unison would peace last."

"In recognition of the historic decision, the district administration has allocated nearly Rs 1.50 crore for development works in the panchayat, especially in Veeranampatti, on behalf of the DRDA. Of this, Rs 1.4 crore has been allocated for road works, potable water facilities and street lights as these are pressing issues for locals," he added.

KARUR: Nearly two weeks after the Kaliamman temple at Veeranampatti in the district was sealed over caste Hindus denying entry for Scheduled Caste (SC) community members, a team of officials led by Collector Dr T Prabhushankar reopened it for worship on Wednesday after brokering peace between the two warring groups. Revenue department officials on June 8 sealed the temple near Kulithalai after caste Hindus preventing an SC youth from entering it when the local festival was underway boiled over. With peace talks held by the revenue department officials and the police failing, they instructed both groups of villagers to sort out their issues first. On June 14, officials led by the collector and superintendent of police held peace talks with the representatives from both groups. Following the caste Hindus agreeing to not oppose SC community members from entering the premises, Collector Dr T Prabhushankar along with SP Sundaravathanan reopened the temple for worship on Wednesday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Addressing media persons, the collector then said, "We are happy to announce that worship at the temple resumed today following a decision by all parties concerned. There is no doubt that Veeranampatti will act as a pioneer for all villages and districts in the country. On this day, social justice has been established in the village and the foundation for lasting peace has been laid. Only if such decisions are taken in unison would peace last." "In recognition of the historic decision, the district administration has allocated nearly Rs 1.50 crore for development works in the panchayat, especially in Veeranampatti, on behalf of the DRDA. Of this, Rs 1.4 crore has been allocated for road works, potable water facilities and street lights as these are pressing issues for locals," he added.