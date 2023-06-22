Home States Tamil Nadu

Caste Hindus relent, sealed Karur village temple in TN reopened after two weeks

Revenue department officials on June 8 sealed the temple near Kulithalai after caste Hindus preventing an SC youth from entering it when the local festival was under way boiled over.

Published: 22nd June 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Collector Dr T Prabhushankar along with villagers entering the temple at Veeranampatti in Karur district on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

KARUR:  Nearly two weeks after the Kaliamman temple at Veeranampatti in the district was sealed over caste Hindus denying entry for Scheduled Caste (SC) community members, a team of officials led by Collector Dr T Prabhushankar reopened it for worship on Wednesday after brokering peace between the two warring groups.

Revenue department officials on June 8 sealed the temple near Kulithalai after caste Hindus preventing an SC youth from entering it when the local festival was underway boiled over. With peace talks held by the revenue department officials and the police failing, they instructed both groups of villagers to sort out their issues first.

On June 14, officials led by the collector and superintendent of police held peace talks with the representatives from both groups. Following the caste Hindus agreeing to not oppose SC community members from entering the premises, Collector Dr T Prabhushankar along with SP Sundaravathanan reopened the temple for worship on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons, the collector then said, "We are happy to announce that worship at the temple resumed today following a decision by all parties concerned. There is no doubt that Veeranampatti will act as a pioneer for all villages and districts in the country. On this day, social justice has been established in the village and the foundation for lasting peace has been laid. Only if such decisions are taken in unison would peace last."

"In recognition of the historic decision, the district administration has allocated nearly Rs 1.50 crore for development works in the panchayat, especially in Veeranampatti, on behalf of the DRDA. Of this, Rs 1.4 crore has been allocated for road works, potable water facilities and street lights as these are pressing issues for locals," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karur village temple Kaliamman temple SC community
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp