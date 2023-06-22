Home States Tamil Nadu

Caste row: Madras High Court bins plea to open temple in Melpathi village in Villupuram

“Daily poojas have to be performed as per Agamic principles. The temple must be unsealed for the purpose of performing poojas,” the petitioner said.

A policeman guarding the sealed Sri Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman Temple at Melpathi village on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea to order the opening of a temple at Melpathi village in Villupuram district that was sealed by authorities after a caste dispute. 

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu directed the petitioner, Sudha Sarveshkumar, to seek remedy from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department regarding the opening of the Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman Temple. 

The petitioner wanted the court to order the opening of the temple for daily poojas without allowing entry of devotees till the dispute is resolved. She said nobody has been barred from entering the temple and there is no caste discrimination in the temple.

“Daily poojas have to be performed as per Agamic principles. The temple must be unsealed for the purpose of performing poojas,” the petitioner said. Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram, appearing for the state government, said the temple had to be closed as a dispute broke out after devotees from a particular community were barred from entering the temple during a recent festival.

After listening to both sides, the bench disposed of the petition directing her to approach the appropriate authority, HR&CE. It may be noted that the temple was closed on June 7 following the dispute over the denial of entry to Dalits.

