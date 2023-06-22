Home States Tamil Nadu

Classes for first year undergraduate students of TN government arts students to start on July 3

The academic session for first year undergraduate students of government arts and science colleges will commence on July 3, the higher education department announced on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Colleges across the state have been directed to complete the admission process for first-year students by June 30 and make necessary arrangements to start the new academic year for freshers on July 3. 

According to the data provided by the higher education department, 1.1 lakh seats for first-year undergraduate courses are available in 163 government arts and science colleges across the state. Of this, 75,811 seats have been filled so far. Admissions to the remaining seats will be done by the respective colleges through counselling.

The colleges have also been directed to conduct induction classes for one week to make students well accustomed to the ambience of the college. “The induction classes are important and mandatory for all colleges. Students in government colleges mainly come from economically backward sections. For the induction classes, colleges have been asked to invite academicians, lawyers and authors to come and interact with the students and give them proper guidance about their future,” said an official from the directorate of collegiate education (DCE).

DCE started the admission process by receiving online applications on May 8 and registration ended on May 22. Over 3 lakh students had applied across the state.

