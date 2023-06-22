Drivers of bus, auto that collided in Puducherry booked

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry traffic police on Wednesday registered a case against the drivers of both the bus and auto that collided and injured eight children on Tuesday morning. The drivers have also been charged with negligent driving.



On Tuesday morning, the bus was on its way to the New bus stand and entered the one-way Lal Bahadur Shastri street from the wrong way. The driver should have instead taken the Sonampalayam junction and the Subbaiah Salai (near the Railway station), but he took the shortcut.

An investigation also revealed that the driver of the autorickshaw, Vignesh, was rashly driving when it collided with the bus. All eight primary school children were hospitalised with two having to undergo surgery. Further probe will be conducted after the children recover from the trauma.



Both drivers have been charged under sections 279, 337 of IPC and 115 and 134 of the Motor Vehicles Act. While the auto driver was seriously hurt and is recovering, the bus driver is absconding, said Inspector Senthil Kumar. The traffic police have also directed the car accessories shops on the 100 feet road not to conduct their business on the roadside, since cars parked in front of their shops obstruct the traffic.



Meanwhile, Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan paid a visit to the kids. Tamilisai said that all eight, including those critical, are recovering well.

